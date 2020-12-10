Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

EQNR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

