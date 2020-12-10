EQT (NYSE:EQT) Research Coverage Started at Siebert Williams Shank

Equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.03.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in EQT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in EQT by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

