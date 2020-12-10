Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

