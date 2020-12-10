Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 45,311 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 45,311 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.09% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of URBN opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -90.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.84.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

