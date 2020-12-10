Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 38,975 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,975 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.05% of H&R Block worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Hill Asset Management grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 68,866 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 80,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

HRB opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

