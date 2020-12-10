Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 23,052 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 47,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 272,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

