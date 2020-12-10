Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 53,883 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The ODP were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in The ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The ODP by 638.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in The ODP during the third quarter worth $37,397,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The ODP during the third quarter worth $1,894,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The ODP during the third quarter worth $266,000.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.25. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The ODP’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

