Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,788 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Five9 by 3.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $897,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $152.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -286.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $167.17.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $722,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,607,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,557,137.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,545. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five9 from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.01.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.