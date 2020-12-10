Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.93 Million in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 204,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Realogy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realogy by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Realogy by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 54.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

RLGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

RLGY opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.93.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

