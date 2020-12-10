Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,840 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in eBay by 790.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

