Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.94 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 586.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.05% of FTI Consulting worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

FCN opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average is $111.03.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

