Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.83 Million Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks stock opened at $170.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day moving average is $139.09. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $171.50.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,078 shares of company stock worth $1,991,706 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

