Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.66 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

