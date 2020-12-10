Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.63 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWBC. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

