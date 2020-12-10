Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 150.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.41.

BRKR stock opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

