Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,593 shares of company stock worth $4,568,108 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

