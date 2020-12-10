Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,279 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $939.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.