Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 5,843 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $270.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.07 and its 200 day moving average is $277.35. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

