Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 13,572 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $75.57 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 0.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHWY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $591,376.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

