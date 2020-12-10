Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Endologix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ELGXQ opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. Endologix has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $411,074.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.82.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

