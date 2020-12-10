Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.6523 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Enbridge has raised its dividend by 39.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.41.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.