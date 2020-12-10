Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) versus CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) Financial Analysis

CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) and Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

CannTrust has a beta of 4.52, meaning that its stock price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elite Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of CannTrust shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CannTrust and Elite Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannTrust N/A N/A N/A Elite Pharmaceuticals 10.56% 237.56% 10.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CannTrust and Elite Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannTrust 0 0 0 0 N/A Elite Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CannTrust and Elite Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannTrust $15.96 million 0.00 $7.39 million $0.07 N/A Elite Pharmaceuticals $18.00 million 3.15 -$2.24 million N/A N/A

CannTrust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elite Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Elite Pharmaceuticals beats CannTrust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital. CannTrust Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products. It owns, licenses, and contract manufactures various generic and oral dose pharmaceuticals products, such as Phentermine HCl 37.5mg tablets for the treatment of bariatrics under Adipex-P brand; Hydromorphone HCl 8mg tablets for pains under the Dilaudid brand; Phendimetrazine Tartrate 35mg tablets for bariatrics under the Bontril brand; Naltrexone HCl 50mg tablets for the treatment of pains under the Revia brand; and Isradipine 2.5mg and 5mg capsules for cardiovascular diseases. The company also provides Oxycodone HCl immediate release 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, 20mg, and 30mg tablets for pains under Roxycodone brand; Trimipramine Maleate Immediate Release antidepressant capsules under the Surmontil brand; Methadone HCl tablets for pains under the Dolophine brand; and Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate, and Amphetamine Sulfate Immediate Release tablets for central nervous system diseases under the Adderall brand, as well as Dantrolene Sodium capsules for muscle relaxant under the Dantrium brand; and SequestOX, an immediate release Oxycodone with Naltrexone. In addition, it manufactures controlled-release products on a contract basis for third parties in the areas of pain, allergy, bariatric, and infection. Further, the company is developing a range of abuse deterrent opioid products. It has a manufacturing and license agreement with Epic Pharma LLC; development and license agreement with SunGen Pharma, LLC; and strategic marketing alliance with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc. USA, as well as Lannett Company. Inc. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

