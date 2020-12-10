Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $2,197,837.74 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,962.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ECL stock opened at $225.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.22, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1,514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 73,429 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

