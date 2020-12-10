Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Sells $468,398.05 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $97.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $98.06.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 690.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 44,985 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.