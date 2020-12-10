Dynatrace Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,473 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,072% compared to the average daily volume of 298 put options.

DT stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. FBN Securities began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.26.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $322,122.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 40,327 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

