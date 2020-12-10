Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. Dynatrace posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynatrace.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $322,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,238 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DT opened at $38.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.
