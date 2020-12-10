Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DND. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$35.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -41.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.45. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$37.73.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.