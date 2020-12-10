DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0754 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
KSM stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $12.39.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
