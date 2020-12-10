DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0754 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

KSM stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

