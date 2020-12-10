DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0744 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
NYSE:KTF opened at $11.48 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.