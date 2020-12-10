DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0744 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE:KTF opened at $11.48 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.