Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Duluth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duluth from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. Duluth has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $342.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Duluth by 343.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 6.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 256.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

