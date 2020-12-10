DragonVein (DVC) Price Down 0.3% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $7,956.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,240.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.20 or 0.01448463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00078336 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00325717 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

