Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Upgraded to Neutral by Mizuho

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,715.00, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $15,913,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

