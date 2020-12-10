Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Sells $2,005,731.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Giles Baker sold 22,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $2,005,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Giles Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,178,000 after purchasing an additional 686,162 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $26,314,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $24,625,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $19,551,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,014,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. B. Riley increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

