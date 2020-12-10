Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Disco stock opened at $62.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.28. Disco has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Disco had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $448.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Analysts expect that Disco will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

