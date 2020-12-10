Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APPS. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.69.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $41.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares during the period. Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,018,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,596,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

