DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.47.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $333.39 on Thursday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $182.07 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 137.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.18, for a total transaction of $4,263,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,385 shares of company stock worth $17,699,160. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

