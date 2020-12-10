Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE:CS opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.0761 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Credit Suisse Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

