Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target to $17.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s previous close.

TWNK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 177,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $2,306,636.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,431.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,537,697 shares of company stock valued at $61,005,290. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

