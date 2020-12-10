Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $280.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $342.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WIX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wix.com from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Wix.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.82.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $248.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day moving average of $261.58. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $319.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

