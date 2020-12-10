DeepOnion Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $36,200.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003014 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000341 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00024169 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,376,253 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

