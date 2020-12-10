Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Danaos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Danaos from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaos has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $363.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Danaos has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Danaos during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Danaos during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaos by 28.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaos by 8.4% during the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

