Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €64.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €54.35 ($63.94).

Get Daimler AG (DAI.F) alerts:

DAI opened at €57.52 ($67.67) on Tuesday. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €58.21 ($68.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,982.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.61.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.