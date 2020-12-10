CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) EVP Sells $100,979.66 in Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CURO opened at $8.37 on Thursday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $14.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $342.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.79 million. Analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CURO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CURO Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.