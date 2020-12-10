CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) EVP Sells $100,979.66 in Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CURO opened at $8.37 on Thursday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $14.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $342.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.79 million. Analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CURO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.