CryptoPing (PING) Market Cap Achieves $2.62 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $38,094.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001594 BTC on popular exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00026416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00151914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00909967 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00216483 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00486782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00167785 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001718 BTC.

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

