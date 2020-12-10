CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price target on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.75.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of -346.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $178.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.22, for a total transaction of $31,485,100.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.27, for a total value of $10,216,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 828,192 shares of company stock worth $121,886,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 362,689 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $279,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 56.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $2,417,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.