CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,406 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.30% of CrowdStrike worth $89,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after buying an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after buying an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after buying an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after buying an additional 1,251,420 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after buying an additional 975,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,487,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.27, for a total transaction of $10,216,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 828,192 shares of company stock worth $121,886,545. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $166.17 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $178.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of -346.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. FBN Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

