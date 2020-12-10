CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.78 million, a P/E ratio of 141.71 and a beta of 1.37.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.42 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. Analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

