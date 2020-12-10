CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.
NASDAQ CFB opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.78 million, a P/E ratio of 141.71 and a beta of 1.37.
CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.
