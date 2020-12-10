Critical Comparison: Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) and (BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA)

(BTCA) (OTCMKTS:BTCA) and Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares (BTCA) and Herbalife Nutrition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Herbalife Nutrition $4.88 billion 1.34 $311.00 million $2.82 17.66

Herbalife Nutrition has higher revenue and earnings than (BTCA).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of (BTCA) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares (BTCA) and Herbalife Nutrition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (BTCA) N/A N/A N/A Herbalife Nutrition 6.64% -103.36% 17.02%

Volatility & Risk

(BTCA) has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Herbalife Nutrition has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for (BTCA) and Herbalife Nutrition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (BTCA) 0 0 0 0 N/A Herbalife Nutrition 0 0 5 0 3.00

Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus price target of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.73%. Given Herbalife Nutrition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Herbalife Nutrition is more favorable than (BTCA).

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition beats (BTCA) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (BTCA)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of vitamins and neutraceuticals. It offers nutritional supplements and shake powders, resveratrol, probiotics, multivitamins, antioxidant products, sports and hormone supplements, and weight loss and detoxification drugs. The company was founded by Pailla Malla Reddy in 1995 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products. The company also provides literature, promotional, and other materials that include start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. It offers its products through independent service providers, sales representatives, and sales officers, as well as through its retail stores. The company was formerly known as Herbalife Ltd. and changed its name to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. in April 2018. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

