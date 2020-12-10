Critical Analysis: VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) versus Network-1 Technologies (NYSE:NTIP)

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) and Network-1 Technologies (NYSE:NTIP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of VirnetX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Network-1 Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of VirnetX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Network-1 Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

VirnetX has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Network-1 Technologies has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VirnetX and Network-1 Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirnetX $90,000.00 4,002.99 -$19.18 million N/A N/A Network-1 Technologies $3.04 million 25.22 -$1.79 million N/A N/A

Network-1 Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than VirnetX.

Profitability

This table compares VirnetX and Network-1 Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirnetX 93.33% 202.99% 151.40% Network-1 Technologies -159.42% -6.24% -6.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VirnetX and Network-1 Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A Network-1 Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

VirnetX beats Network-1 Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc., operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop. It also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the company's technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides GABRIEL Collaboration Suite that enables seamless and secure cross-platform communications between users' devices. The company serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 80 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, Machine-to-Machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

