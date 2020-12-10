CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Piper Sandler

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

CRSP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $146.63 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $163.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 2.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,159 shares of company stock worth $40,066,722 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

